Oli Herbert of All That Remains has passed away

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and bandmates of Oli Herbert.  Here’s the release from All That Remains…

 

 

The band was in Studio East last year for an acoustic session, here’s the video from that day.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

420 Homegrown Hit of the Day – Lovely Lisa – Today’s Trade Tantric – Studio East Retrograde #STUDIOEAST FLOTD is Karen from Racine! #Midnightallica 10 o’clock Rock Block
Comments