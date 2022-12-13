NYE Big Ball tix make a GREAT holiday gift! Get em NOW!

Join us for the 2022 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Stino New Years Eve BIG BALL featuring Modern Day Romeos, Keith Magnine, a delicious buffet dinner, NYE party favors at midnight and more! 95 WIIL ROCK’s Morning Show hosts, Tom & Stino will be MC’ing this party and ringing in the new year with a bang! This event will be held at the Grand Ballroom inside the Holiday Inn in Gurnee. Come party with 95 WIIL ROCK on New Years Eve and ring in 2023!