No Handshakes allowed… so now what do we do???

For the foreseeable future we aren’t supposed to shake hands with people. This morning on the Tom & Emily Morning Show we were asking for alternatives. We got some good ones (and some not so good ones):
*Demolition Man greetings.
*“The Isaac” (Love Boat)
*Spock “Live Long and Prosper”
*Wink/Finger Guns/Click Sound
*Bow & Curtsy
*Use Mannequin Hands (Carry them around with you)
*Crotch Grab
*Klingon Chest Pound
