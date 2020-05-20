      Breaking News
No Handshakes allowed… so now what do we do???

May 20, 2020 @ 9:09am

For the foreseeable future we aren’t supposed to shake hands with people.  This morning on the Tom & Emily Morning Show we were asking for alternatives.  We got some good ones (and some not so good ones):

*Demolition Man greetings.

*“The Isaac” (Love Boat)

*Spock “Live Long and Prosper”

*Wink/Finger Guns/Click Sound

*Bow & Curtsy

*Use Mannequin Hands (Carry them around with you)

*Crotch Grab

*Klingon Chest Pound

What do you think we should replace the handshake with?  Join the conversation HERE on the Tom & Emily Facebook page. – Tom

