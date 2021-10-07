New teaser for Stranger Things season 4

It seems we’ll have a while longer to wait before the next installment of Stranger Things.
Next year at some point to be vague about it.
The title says that it’s Stranger Things 4 Creel House.
If you look at the face to the “father” in the “old school” part of the teaser it looks like a passable de-aging of Mathew Modine’s character in Season 3.
Are you excited for the new season of Stranger Things?
Have you been keeping up with the previous teasers?
If not you can see the first one here and the second one here.