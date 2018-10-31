New Slipknot WIIL ROCK!

Slipknot released a new song called ‘All Out Life’!

Frontman Corey Taylor described the song this way. “Everybody talks about toxic masculinity and toxic fandom these days. For me, it’s more about this toxic idea that unless something came out 10 minutes ago, it’s not any good, and that bothers me.”

Taylor also described the song as “a rallying cry for everyone.” He recently said the band had planned to be in the studio to record their next album early next year.

Have you heard the song yet? What do you make of it? Is it a good direction for their next album? Let us know!