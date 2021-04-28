NEW MUSIC — FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES
A couple years ago I was at Rock on the Range, came away loving a handful of new bands i hadn’t looked at before and one that stood out the most was Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes. The energy they were able to cram into their 30 minute set was unbelievable ending with Frank standing on the crowd conducting a circle pit around the sound booth. They finally dropped a new track of a forth coming record which debuts in a few months which is too long honestly, but i’ll make due. Here it is the latest from FC&tR.