New Led Zeppelin Documentary Will Feature Band Members Telling The Group’s Story In Their Own Words

Photo by Dick Barnatt/Redferns (Getty Images)

A new Led Zeppelin documentary looking at the band’s early days is being put together as part of the band’s 50th anniversary.

The as-yet-untitled film, which currently is in post-production, will follow the rock legends’ story from the group’s 1968 formation through 1970, when the band’s second album replaced The Beatles‘ Abbey Road at #1 on the Billboard 200.

The documentary will feature brand-new interviews with Led Zeppelin’s surviving members — guitarist Jimmy Page, singer Robert Plant and bassist John Paul Jones — as well as rare archival interviews with the group’s late drummer, John Bonham. The film is being touted as a “first of its kind” project, with the band members telling the story of the birth of Led Zeppelin in their own words, without any other outside voices sharing opinions or commentary.

The movie will include previously unseen footage and photos, as well as state-of-the-art audio. It’s being created by the team that produced the award-winning PBS documentary series about American roots music, American Epic, including director/writer Bernard MacMahon.

Page says in a statement, “When I saw everything Bernard had done both visually and sonically on the remarkable achievement that is American Epic, I knew he would be qualified to tell our story.”

Adds Jones, “The time was right for us to tell our own story for the first time in our own words, and I think that this film will really bring that story to life.”

Variety reports that the Led Zeppelin doc will be shopped at France’s Cannes Film Festival, which gets underway on May 14.

