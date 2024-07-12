National French Fry Day! Who has the best??? FREE FRYS!!!

Today is National French Fry Day! Tom wants to know… … … Who has the best??? Let us know in this Facebook post:

FRY DEALS TODAY:

McDonald’s

Customers can get a free medium-size McDonald’s fries with any $1 purchase made via the app.

Burger King

Royal Perks loyalty program can get a free order of any size fries with a purchase of $1 or more every Friday for the rest of the year.

KFC

KFC loyalty members can get a free order of Secret Recipe fries of any size with any online purchase on Friday.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s has been offering free fries on Fridays since April. The deal is available in the Wendy’s app.

Wahlburgers

Rewards members free fries when they make a $10 minimum purchase and use the code “fryday” online or in the app.

Smashburger

Customers can get a regular-sized order of Smash Fries in person or online using the code “FRYDAY24.”

Raising Cane’s

Caniac Club members can get a free order of fries. Redeemed by swiping club card, placing an order online, or scanning their QR Code within the mobile app.