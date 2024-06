Source: YouTube

Myles Kennedy stopped by Studioeast and played four songs acoustically for us:

Devil on the Wall :24 – 4:30

Say What You Will 6:14 – 9:59

Year of the Tiger 12:11 – 16:36

Alter Bridge – Addicted to Pain 18:23 – 22:47

These are the songs he played and the video time stamp that goes with them.

In between the songs he chatted with Elwood.