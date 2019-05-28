My weekend in 5 pics ***CAUTION – Nudity***

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…

1. “Death by Chocolate” – A pic of the giant Crunch bar that almost killed Tom at the very first Chocolatefest.

2. Yum. – If you get it, you get it.  If not… ask a friend.

3. BELLA CAIN ROCKS! – Bella Cain’s encore on Friday night at Chocolatefest was METALLICA.

4. Things got a little weird after bar on Friday night.  Also… my nipples have never been smoother.

5. FROGS! – You are never too old to love catching a frog!

We would love to see you weekend pictures!  Share them in the comments of my weekend pics post on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/95WIILROCKMorningShow/

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

FLOTD is Emily from Antioch Three Lock Box Key 3 has been FOUND!!! FLOTD is Ben from Salem 10 o’clock Rock Block 420 Hit Of The Day Shallow Side – Sound The Alarm FLOTD is Mary Jo from Spring Grove
Comments