My Weekend in 5 pics…

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…
JACKYL at the Harley Davidson rally at Milwaukee State Fair Park on Saturday night.
Late at night after the JACKYL show. 2 parts Chef Boyardee ravioli & 1 part Hormel chili (no beans). Awesome at that time of night and the condition we were in…. I don’t know that I’d try it any other time though.
Royal Bliss at Taste of Madison on Sunday. Get your tickets now for the 95 WIIL Rock End of Summer concert with Royal Bliss and Psychostick this Friday night at Blarney Island.
Leading a revolt at Taste of Madison.
New menu/hours at Kiera Confections starts today.
