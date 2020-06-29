My Weekend In 5 Pics…

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…
Had a GREAT time at the 5:01 Club Party on Friday at the Prairie House Tavern… Until that bastard Ed Hammer bought MALORT shots. Join us for this week’s 5:01 Club Party, get all the details HERE.
I was given pickles from NorthStar Pickle Company at the 5:01 Club Party. GREAT pickle!
I made sirloin tip roast in my Foodi Ninja on Saturday night on #CookingWithTom. If you don’t have a Foodi Ninja… GET ONE! Trust me on this!!!
I have LOVE every one of Ike Reilly’s online shows. It was great again Saturday night. He only has a couple left…. Don’t miss them!!!
We had 158 bikes for our Full Throttle Rock & Ride on Sunday. Join us for this Sunday’s ride to Knucklehead Pub in Eagle with House of Harley, Miller High Life & Jesse James Spirits. Get all the details HERE. Meet your fellow 95 WIIL ROCKers who ride, join the 95 WIIL ROCK Riders Group HERE.
We would love to see your weekend pictures! Share them in the comments of my weekend pics post on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/95WIILROCKMorningShow/