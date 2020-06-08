My Weekend In 5 Pics…

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…
We had our first 5:01 Club Party in 3 months on Friday Night at Jesse Oaks. I said that if we could make it thru Corona we can make it thru anything… even Malort. So we had a group shot on Friday night…. YAK!
Rode to House Of Harley on Saturday for the kick off of their “2020 Freedom Music Series”! What a great day/ride/event!
The Double B’s BBQ Restaurant and Food Truck at the House Of Harley “2020 Freedom Music Series” had BACON BALLS… my life is now complete.
Had another great Full Throttle Rock & Ride on Sunday. Join is for our rides, get all the details on our Roadtrips page HERE. Join the 95 WIIL ROCK Riders group HERE.
Stopped by the new Metalwood Grille at McHenry Country Club on Sunday. Great food and an AWESOME view. You can even get there by boat. It’s open to the public.
We would love to see your weekend pictures! Share them in the comments of my weekend pics post on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/95WIILROCKMorningShow/
HAVE A GREAT WEEK! – Tom