      Breaking News
Stay up to date with COVID-19 straight from the CDC!

My Weekend In 5 Pics…

Jun 1, 2020 @ 9:01am

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…

 

Thanks for the haircut on Friday morning Salon Bliss Gurnee (now open).  Yes John Perry… I did vacuum the studio.

 

DROPKICK MURPHY’S crushed it at Fenway Park Friday!

 

Our first Full Throttle Rock-N-Ride with House Of Harley & Jesse James Spirits of the year was on Sunday.  We had a HUGE turn out!  Join us this Sunday for our next ride.  Details HERE.

 

It was a GREAT ride from Route 20 to The Ridge Hotel in Lake Geneva.

 

Get an air fryer (mins is Foodi Ninja)… trust me on this!  (PERFECT bone-in Chicken breast)

 

We would love to see your weekend pictures!  Share them in the comments of my weekend pics post on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/95WIILROCKMorningShow/

HAVE A GREAT WEEK! – Tom

Recent Podcasts