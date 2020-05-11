      Breaking News
My Weekend in 5 pics…

May 11, 2020 @ 6:55am

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…

 

We had a GREAT time at the Virtual 7:01 Club Party on Friday night!  Thanks to Brent from SHINEDOWN for stopping by.  Also thanks to Jessie from JACKYL for paying a visit.  We will do it again this Friday night at 7:01ish.

If you missed it… check out the video here:

Our pal Ike Reilly did another fun show online Saturday night.  If you have not seen one of his shows check him out again in 3 weeks (5/30).

 

THE BLACK MOODS did a great online show for their album release party.  Looking forward to hearing the new album.

 

Our pal from Blarney Island‘s annual Blarney Gras/Key West Fest Matt Avery did an on line show Sunday night! “Live In The Drive” was lot of fun!

 

Hope all Moms had a GREAT Mother’s Day!

We would love to see your weekend pictures!  Share them in the comments of my weekend pics post on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/95WIILROCKMorningShow/

HAVE A GREAT WEEK! – Tom

