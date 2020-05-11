My Weekend in 5 pics…

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…
We had a GREAT time at the Virtual 7:01 Club Party on Friday night! Thanks to Brent from SHINEDOWN for stopping by. Also thanks to Jessie from JACKYL for paying a visit. We will do it again this Friday night at 7:01ish.
If you missed it… check out the video here:
Our pal Ike Reilly did another fun show online Saturday night. If you have not seen one of his shows check him out again in 3 weeks (5/30).
THE BLACK MOODS did a great online show for their album release party. Looking forward to hearing the new album.
Our pal from Blarney Island‘s annual Blarney Gras/Key West Fest Matt Avery did an on line show Sunday night! “Live In The Drive” was lot of fun!
Hope all Moms had a GREAT Mother’s Day!
We would love to see your weekend pictures! Share them in the comments of my weekend pics post on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/95WIILROCKMorningShow/
HAVE A GREAT WEEK! – Tom