My Weekend in 5 pics…

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…
Picked up some Cucina Rosa for dinner Saturday night. If you are in McHenry check out their AWESOME $10 daily specials. Be sure to adhere to CDC safe food handling guidelines.
Judson Brown did a great virtual show Saturday night.
Another fun Jim & Justin show on Saturday night.
Who doesn’t want chill cheese dogs at 1:03am???
I’m so bored… and getting so punchy. I invented Dog Olympics Long Jump For Steak on Sunday. (NO I didn’t let him jump). No dogs were harmed in this event.
HAVE A GREAT WEEK! – Tom