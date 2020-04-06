My Weekend in 5 pics…

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…
Saturday morning I did #CookingWithTom the steak & eggs edition. Hand cut steaks now available at Texas Roadhouse – Kenosha for you to cook at home. Call 262-857-7700 to have yours cut to order for pick up.
Enjoyed another Jim & Justin (of Modern Day Romeos) Facebook live show on Saturday night. If you enjoyed Saturday night’s Jim and Justin show… and IF it is within your means… how about kicking in a couple bucks? PayPal: www.paypal.me/jimwojdyla – Venmo: @Jim-Wojdyla – Zelle: jimpressive@gmail.com
We did a wine taste test on Saturday night and I found out that $15 wine and $3.99 wine are both OK by me. (Mickey Finn’s glass credit)
My friend Dan did a virtual Bloody Mary get together on his Facebook page Sunday morning. George wanted some of my Boneyards Bloody. I think it is great that people are finding ways to stay connected while we have to socially distance.
We made creme brulee this weekend. It isn’t that hard to make at all. I think it is my favorite dessert.
HAVE A GREAT WEEK! – Tom