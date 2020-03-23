My Weekend in 5 pics…

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…
PSYCHOSTICK did a web concert on Friday! Thanks for the shout out!
Game night with Kim & Jake Saturday night.
I am NOT good at Scrabble. Jake won both games. He kicks ass at Scrabble…. including this masterpiece.
We made sushi Sunday night. It was my first time ever making it. Kim did most of the work. It turned out pretty good.
Today is our first day in our new studios at Gurnee Mills. People keep asking how much my commute will change so I did a measurement of the old vs new this weekend. It’ts not bad. Glad to still be working.
We would love to see your weekend pictures! Share them in the comments of my weekend pics post on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/95WIILROCKMorningShow/
HAVE A GREAT WEEK! – Tom