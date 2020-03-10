My Weekend in 5 pics…

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…
Had a GREAT time Friday at the 5:01 Club Party at Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg.
We were on our way to see Royal Bliss Friday night, but I got sidetracked by a GREAT martini at Olive Black Martini & Wine Lounge in Richmond. Then we called an audible and had dinner across the street at Paisano’s. 2 great places! Sometimes the unplanned stuff is the best stuff!
Thanks to everyone who donated to St Bladrick’s!
Played some JackBox on Saturday night… I am NOT a good artist!
Saw ROYAL BLISS & THE BLACK MOODS (pic) at The Annex in Madison on Sunday night.
We would love to see your weekend pictures! Share them in the comments of my weekend pics post on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/95WIILROCKMorningShow/
HAVE A GREAT WEEK! – Tom