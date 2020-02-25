My Weekend in 5 pics…

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…
Emily’s park job at the 5:01 Club Party at Coach’s Bar & Grill in Chicago on Friday. It only took her 4 tries.
We played Tic Tac Toe on my tattoo at the 5:01 Club Party.
After the 5:01 Club Party Emily and I had some fun at River’s Casino.
I paid a visit to the new studios at Gurnee Mills on Saturday. Apparently my Google maps thinks I’ll be headed to one of 2 places when i get off work at the mall.
We stopped and had brunch at Mickey Finn’s on Sunday. Tasty stuff! We are so looking forward to our annual St Pat’s party there. Make plans to join us!
We would love to see your weekend pictures! Share them in the comments of my weekend pics post on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/95WIILROCKMorningShow/
HAVE A GREAT WEEK! – Tom