My Weekend in 5 pics…

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…
We had a great time Friday at the Miller Lite 5:01 Club Party at The Gambler in McHenry.
I actually enjoyed snow removal Saturday…. THANKS for the help Kim!
HAPPY BDAY Loomis!!! Try this place! Had a BDay dinner Saturday night at the Tavern Steakhouse and Lounge.
Slingin Kiera Confections cupcakes Sunday at the Lake County Bridal Show. Check out KieraConfections.com for your special events!
Sunday night dinner at Cucina Rosa in McHenry. Do yourself a favor at GO THERE!
We would love to see your weekend pictures! Share them in the comments of my weekend pics post on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/95WIILROCKMorningShow/
HAVE A GREAT WEEK! – Tom