My Weekend in 5 pics…

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…
We had a GREAT time on CFG 2020… but after Friday mornings show it was time to pack up and head home!
Snowy landing in Rockford! Good thing we had our own charter flight out of RFD for the CFG… O’Hare was closed by the time we were landing!
We were at Kiera Confections on Saturday morning making beer pairing cupcakes for the Jesse Oaks Craft Beer Fest. My first time running the mixer… I guess I was not ready to solo.
Beer & cupcakes go great together at the Jesse Oakes Craft Beer Fest.
Even the dogs got into watching the Packers game on Sunday! GREAT season for the Packers.
We would love to see your weekend pictures! Share them in the comments of my weekend pics post on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/95WIILROCKMorningShow/
HAVE A GREAT WEEK! – Tom