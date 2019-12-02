My Weekend in 5 pics…

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…
Shots of Devil’s Devil from Jesse James Spirits Turkey Baster Beer Bash pregame with Jesse from JACKYL. George Bailey wants to know where his shot is.
Another great year at the 95 WIIL ROCK Turkey Baster Beer Bash! Thanks to everyone who joined us Wednesday night for JACKYL at Route 20.
Safety first… … …
Had a great time hanging out at Raymond & Ray Chevrolet this weekend. In case you are wondering what is on my Christmas list… (Hint Hint Raymond Chevrolet… a Camaro would be AWESOME for my next test drive car)
I’m pretty sure my dog George Bailey is channelling George Costanza.
We would love to see your weekend pictures! Share them in the comments of my weekend pics post on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/95WIILROCKMorningShow/
HAVE A GREAT WEEK! – Tom