      Weather Alert

Morning Show Cohost Open Auditions!

May 11, 2021 @ 12:44pm

95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show Co-Host Auditions on May 22, 2021 starting at 10am at our Gurnee Mills studio’s.  Email [email protected] if you want to sign up.

 

Well, here goes. After 9.5 years, my time on the morning show is coming to an end. I have been writing and rewriting…

Posted by 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show on Friday, April 30, 2021

Recent Podcasts