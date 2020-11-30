Morgan Rose of Sevendust releases debut solo EP
Morgan Rose has been behind the kit for Sevendust for just north of 25 years.
This past Friday he released his debut solo EP called Controlled Chaos which finds him behind the mic singing as opposed to his background screaming for Sevendust.
He got some help with the EP from Sevendust guitarist Clint Lowery and bassist Jason Christopher, who has worked with Corey Taylor and Prong.
Rose just released the video for the first offering off the EP called Exhale.
