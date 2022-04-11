MLB The Show 22 out NOW!

Listen up…it’s now out…MLB The Show 22!!
And you can win a copy of your very own!
Just keep your ears on WIIL ROCK to find out how.
MLB The Show 22 is ready to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and for the very first time Nintendo Switch!
Welcome to The Show Nintendo fans! Enjoy cross platform and cross gen play with PlayStation and Xbox gamers! Earn and use content on whichever platform and
generation you choose!
*Disclaimer to disclose: Cross-platform progression requires an internet connection and for each platform you play on: 1) a copy of the MLB The Show 22 game compatible with your console (other platform versions sold separately); and 2) platform network account linked to your MLB The Show account.*
MLB The Show 22 is super fun for both hardcore and casual baseball gamers! No matter what your playstyle, MLB The Show 22 has you covered!
Online Co-op play in MLB The Show 22 is here. Build your team together and squad up to play online either 2v2 or 3v3 with your friends and against other like-minded
Baseball fans. *online multiplayer features require internet connection and console-specific online multiplayer subscription. Visit www.theshow.com for more
information.
For PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players only, Stadium Creator is back with a streamlined user interface and night games!
Create your Dream Team in Diamond Dynasty! Play with your favorite legends, flashbacks, and current day players all on your team!
MLB The Show 22 brings a new commentary team to the plate. Jon Sciambi and Chris Singleton join the game as the new voices of MLB
The Show. This isn’t just a new commentary team, but an entirely new commentary system.
Get it Now for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo consoles at TheShow.com! Rated E
for Everyone.