MLB The Show 20 is out NOW!
Listen up Gamers!! Listen up Baseball Fans!! It’s finally here…MLB The Show 20!!
The MLB season has been postponed but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on any of the baseball action!
MLB The Show 20 is what baseball dreams are made of and it’s out now!
Batting, pitching and fielding…all updated, so your quick thinking and precision moves will pay off more than ever!
Write your own baseball legacy jam packed with new exciting choices and challenges in an expansive RPG experience in MLB The Show 20!
You’ll love the TWO new modes “Showdown” and “Leagues” in MLB The Show 20 – Two new ways to play and earn even more rewards!
Want to connect with your favorite team? You could play as either Chicago or Milwaukee or any of the other teams for that matter. Even if you don’t have time for a 162 game season then the March to October option let’s you focus on the exciting, critical moments in a season while taking your team to the Playoffs and beyond!
For the first time ever, full Minor League Rosters are in MLB The Show!
Get it Now at Theshow.com
MLB The Show 20…It’s what YOUR baseball dreams are made of…Welcome to the Show! Rated E for Everyone. Online multiplayer requires an active PS Plus membership.