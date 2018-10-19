Milwaukee Metallica Meetup with Dave and Taylor!

Foo Fighters have been touring pretty hard over the past year-and-a-half in support of their latest album, Concrete and Gold, and Dave Grohl is looking forward to things slowing down soon.

“I’m ready to take a break,” Grohl tells Billboard. “But I’m ready to do it again at some point.”

As for whether the Foos are gearing up for another album, Grohl says he has ideas for the band’s next direction but there’s no timeline in place just yet.

“I can see the next record, I know that there’s another one there,” he says. “I don’t know when but I think I know what we should do.”

Foo Fighters’ current run of dates concludes October 23 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. They’ll play two shows in New Orleans in February, followed by two European festival stops in June.

In other Foo happenings, Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins stopped by Metallica‘s show in Milwaukee Tuesday. The metal legends posted a video on their Instagram of Grohl and Hawkins hanging out with comedian Jim Breuer backstage.

