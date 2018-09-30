For #Midnightallica decided to go with Enter Sandman.

Once upon a time long ago when the internet was unheard of and, cable television just got its start. There was a channel on this cable television that would play music videos. You could see videos made by great directors that would advance the storytelling of the music. Animated videos, girls with their rumps shaking, and many more. At that time all of the genres of music were represented.

It was an exciting time.

Then something began to change. Slowly, there were shows on this channel. Reality shows about dumb asses that lived together. They treated each other poorly and did stupid things to each other. It was allegedly the real world but, I don’t recall ever meeting anyone quite like these people. As time went on, the amount of music videos declined while the “reality” shows increased. Soon, music videos could only be found on in the early morning or the middle of the night, and even then it was only a couple of genres. Sadness ensued until the internet found a way to become central to our lives and the music videos found a new home.

Enter Sandman was from a simpler time. The imagery of a semi barreling down on a little kid in his bed can never be forgotten. Even after all these years.

What’s a music video that has stuck with you all these years?