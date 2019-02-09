#Midnightallica #Midnightallica tonight is from the Load album. It’s the Metallica version of country! If you’re not down with that I’ve got two words for you! Mama Said! ButterysmoothLoadmidnightallica SHARE RELATED CONTENT 10 o’clock Rock Block 420 Hit of the Day – Hands Like Houses – Sick Halestorm’s “Uncomfortable” Grammy Nomination “Means So Much More Than…Anybody Realizes,” Says Lzzy Hale Avenged Sevenfold Hosting Pizza Party In Honor Of National Pizza Day And The Rev’s Birthday FLOTD is Nat from McHenry #Midnightallica