Tonight the #Midnightallica is a tribute to those men and women that work hard when the white stuff flies. The people that do their best to keep our commutes smooth. Those tireless men and women that drive snowplows, fighting against the ever mounting inches of snow. Sometimes out for more than 12 hours at a time in a thankless job.

People are always quick to complain about the poor job or the fact that they haven’t come by often enough. For me they are the Hero Of The Day.

Thank you!