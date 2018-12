Tonight for #Midnightallica it’s something influenced by Dave Mustaine, Jump In The Fire of the first album Kill ’em All.

Mustaine originally wrote this song when he was in a band at the age of 16. When he joined Metallica him, Hetfield, and Ulrich reworked it. Then when Dave left the band, Hetfield and Ulrich rewrote the lyrics to remove the sexually heavy connotations and changed it into what it is today.