When I first started doing #Midnightallica I was surprised that we didn’t have every Metallica song ever. I mean I sort of understand why we wouldn’t I suppose. Unless there is a call for the “deep” cuts then why would you. Play the hits after all. Well, now having gone through all the songs in the system once since I started doing #Midnightallica and god knows how many time since Eddie started it, finally we have more. So, starting tonight with My Friend Of Misery, gonna get deeper ’round here. Enjoy!