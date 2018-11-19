Because we don’t do #Midnightallica on the weekends, I give you a very special #Midnightallica to start your Monday.

Tonight I chose One. Let me enlighten you as to why.

A long time ago, in high school junior English, we had a choice of two books to read. I chose Huck Finn. It was a classic, full of adventure and social commentary. My friend Joe, chose Johnny Got His Gun. An anti-war book where the protagonist ends up blind, deaf, and a quadriplegic. When it came time for a project on the story, my friend Joe, along with another friend of ours made a claymation video (also know as a stop motion video) using this song which is based on that book. It was a great video.

Saturday would have been his 40th birthday. In honor of that I chose One.

This is what is called a teaching moment: tell the people you care about that you do indeed care about them. Make time for the people that mean something to you. In life we get caught up in the daily grind, to busy to make time for the people we care about. Then before you know it….POOF!!!…they’re gone and you’re left with only the memories.

I miss my friend.