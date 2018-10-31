For #Midnightallica tonight I opted for the very weather appropriate Ride The Lightning! A live version at that. (yes I realize the song has nothing to do with the weather)

Last time I used Ride The Lightning I used a video from when Cliff was still alive. This time I went for a video from last year. It was interesting to hear how Hetfields’ voice changed over the years. Also the way he interacts with the crowd is different. At least using those two videos as my basis for comparison his interaction is different.

Also, if you watched both videos you’ll notice the crowd reaction is different. In the video from ’85 the crowd is way more in to it. They are jumping around, fists in the air. Even the people in the back are moving. In this video from last year, some of the people are in to it. Fists in the air. Most of them are standing around barely moving. Hands in their pockets, or worse yet holding their electronic devices aloft trying to get the best video.

Does this say something about the concert going experience between then and now?