Tonights #Midnightallica is Bleeding Me off of Metallica’s 1996 album Load.

A lot of speculation as to the meaning behind the song. Some think it’s about fighting addiction. Others mental torture. While Hetfield says that it’s about bleeding out all the bad and evil things inside. Around the time Load was recorded Hetfield was thinking about quiting drinking and this was perhaps a cathartic way for him to begin that process.

That’s the thing about lyrics and music in general. Doesn’t matter what the artist intended the meaning to be, the listener will pull from it their own meaning. It’s all in the ear of the beholder. What was intended may not always be the way it is heard.

What are your thoughts?