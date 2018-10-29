Let’s get weird for #Midnightallica!

Found this one, titled The View. It’s off a collaboration album between Lou Reed and Metallica called LuLu released in 2011. This was the last full album Reed did before he passed away in 2013. This was Metallica’s follow-up project after St. Anger in 2003.

The amount of backlash Metallica took after this album came out was mind blowing. Almost no lone liked this album or song when it was released. In fact it was even considered a possible coffin nail on Metallica’s career. Which is kind of understandable. They released St. Anger and met with less than stellar reviews and reception. Then to release this avante-gard stuff with Lou Reed doing spoken word over Metallica guitars as their next album. Some critics and fans thought it was career suicide.

Obviously that is not the case.

What did you think?

Because of certain rules and regulations I can’t post the video the way I usually do so, if you missed it at midnight click here to see it.