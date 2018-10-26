Tonights’ #Midnightallica is a collaboration with Ray Davies, lead singer of The Kinks.

In 2010 Davies decided to make an album of classic Kinks songs with help from a bunch of different artists. From Springsteen, to Mumford and Sons, to Metallica and all points in between. The title of the album is See My Friends.

Hetfield and Davies trade off vocal duties on the verses of the song, and when Davies sings it’s interesting to hear his voice over Metallica guitars. Up above is the original recording by The Kinks, click here for the collaboration.

What did you think?