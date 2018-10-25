Tonights’ #Midnightallica shall expand your mind. Decided tonight that No Leaf Clover from S&M was the right call. I was feeling extra symphony.

Really how many hard rock/metal bands could pull off having a full symphony behind them. Meshing the two sounds so seamlessly and, producing such a commercial success that the album has sold 8 million copies worldwide since its’ release in ’99.

In doing research (wikipedia) I found out that Metallica was actually set upon this path by deceased bassist Cliff Burton. Burtons’ love of classical music stayed with Hetfield and Ulrich all the years in between his death and them making this album is a testament to how much Burton meant to them.

The only sad note is that this is the last album with Jason Newstead as the basstist.

What do you think of having a symphony behind them? Does it add to the songs or take something away?