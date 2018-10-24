Tonight’s #Midnightallica is Cyanide, the third single from their ninth studio album Death Magnetic.

Why Cyanide? Why not? It was a commercial success. It gave Metallica their second album with two number one songs on it. Help propel Death Magnetic to double platinum by June 2010, which is a year and a half after it’s September 2008 release.

What does double platinum mean, it means that album sold 2 million copies in less than 2 years.

Say what you want about Metallica, but they can sell an album. I’m pretty sure that they could record an album of them playing childrens’ instruments and have it sell at least a million copies.

What in your eyes is the secret to Metallicas success?