Tonight’s #Midnightallica is a cover of Bob Segers’ Turn The Page!

I want to run a theory on covers by you. Let me know if it holds water. It is my belief that the version you hear first is automatically, in your mind, considered the original. Then any version heard after that, you think of as the cover.

Also, you have a greater fondness for the “original” because it was the one you heard first.

What do you think? Is this accurate?