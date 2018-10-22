That’s right, if it’s #Midnightallica that means it’s no longer the weekend!

Tonight I went with Now That We’re Dead off Metallica’s most recent album Hardwired….to Self Destruct.

I got to wondering, if Metallica just rolled through the area now, and Chicago last Summer, does that mean we’re not going to see them again for awhile? I understand they are only doing 50 shows a year world wide. Just wondering aloud if they are going to be coming back this way anytime soon.

If you didn’t see them on their last run through the area, would you go see them the next time they come around?