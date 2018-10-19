Tonight’s #Midnightallica was a tribute to Oli Herbert, the late guitarist of All That Remains.

Metallica isn’t know for their power ballads, but Fade To Black is probably one of their best. Yes I realize that Lars and James admitted this song is about suicide. The lyrics make it obvious. No Oli didn’t commit suicide. At least I hope not. As of right now no cause of death as been reported.

I chose Fade to Black because of select Lyrics from the song:

“Things are not what they used to be.



Deathly lost, this can’t be real,

Cannot stand this hell I feel”

We all react differently when someone we care about, admire, look up to, or love dies. It doesn’t have to make sense. We all grieve in our own way.