Tonight’s #Midnightallica is Am I Evil?

Sort of my own little under the covers moment, if you will.

The original artist was Diamond Head, and the song was released in 1980 on their debut album Lightning to the Nations.

Metallica covered it and released it as a B-side to Creeping Death in ’84. Then they included it on the Kill ’em All release in ’88 and on Garage Inc. in ’98. It has been a mainstay of the Metallica set list ever since. The video I chose to accompany this post was from Bulgaria when the Big 4 played a show there in 2010. To see all of those guys on stage together playing the same song would have been impressive to see live. Of course I was probably working that night.

Did you every have the chance to see the big 4 play a show together?