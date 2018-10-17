Tonight’s #Midnightallica is all because I heard a little snippet of Seek and Destroy. One of my friends, Agime, was live on the Book earlier. I watched a little bit of the video and heard Seek and Destroy playing. Thought to myself “Quite Right” and that is why, if you were tuned in, I played that song.

You never know where inspiration will strike. Could be something you read. A movie you just watched. Or, a dear friends live video from a concert she’s been dying to see for months. Hopefully if you went to the show at the Fiserv tonight, you had as much fun as my friend Agime did.

If you went to the Metallica show tonight, what was your favorite part?