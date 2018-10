Tonight’s #Midnightallica comes from the black album. Perhaps you call it their self titled album. Either way it is the fifth studio album from Metallica and that’s where I found Holier Than Thou for tonight’s #Midnightallica

Listen to the lyrics.

Draw your own parallels.

Or, not.

Far be it from me to force anything extra upon you. This world forces enough stuff on you. Just enjoy the rock.

“Music hath charms to soothe a savage beast, to soften rocks, or bend a knotted oak.”― William Congreve