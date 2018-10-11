Tonight’s #Midnightallica is from the 2008 album Death Magnetic.

Went with the second single off the record All Nightmare Long.

I’ll be honest after S&M, I didn’t really listen to much Metallica. St. Anger and Death Magnetic are completely foreign albums to me. I think it was Newsteads’ departure from the band that turned me off. Obviously Metallica kept on chugging right along without him but, in my eyes it was Hetfield and Ulrich that pushed him out. If you don’t feel free to create in the space your in then you have to find a new space.

With the new album Hardwired…to Self-Destruct feeling like a return to the older sound of Metallica, I have reentered the fold. Though Robert Trullio is a superb bassist, I still miss Newsteads’ sound.

Where do you stand on the Newstead split?