Tonight’s #Midnightallica is Spit Out the Bone from Metallica’s newest album Hardwired…to Self Destruct.

Metallica is currently on tour, still, promoting the album. They roll into Milwaukee on the 16th of this month to a nearly sold out show.

With Metallica coming to the area it makes me reminiscent of my first rock concert. I can’t say it makes me reminisce about my first concert because that was a christian concert with Petra, and it had Mike Singletary speaking at the event. That’s a whole different story.

My first rock concert was Metallica in ’97 at the then Rosemont Horizon. Originally it was supposed to be two shows but, they sold out so fast that they opened a third day. I was the only one of my friends working at the time and we were all big Metallica fans. So, I took it upon myself to get four tickets at a Ticketmaster location inside the Omni supermarket in Round Lake Beach and then arrange for a limo to the show, because I had no desire to drive. Everything was taken care of and ready to go by the middle of November (the show wasn’t until January)

By the time the show actually came around my excitement was palpable. It made those days in school leading up to the concert almost unbearable. The biggest take aways from that Metallica show was the heat of the pyro I could feel in the nosebleeds where our seats were. The 7 year old girl rocking out with her parents that were sitting right next to us. Being able to smoke inside the venue. Last but not least the absolute control of the crowd that Hetfield exuded. He called for us to yell, we yelled. He said sing along, we sang along. That first rock concert will always be in my top five concerts of all time.

What was your first rock concert?