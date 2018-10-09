Tonight’s #Midnightallica is from …And Justice For All.

I went with Blackened tonight. Not the longest song off of Metallica’s fourth studio album but, at 6:41 it is in the top six. Of course it is only a nine track album. Metallica will be in Milwaukee on October 16th. The show sold out but there are plenty of resale sites and even Ticketmaster is getting into the whole resale thing. It’s a little disappointing how tickets are acquired in this digital age.

Once not so long ago you had to either:

A) Go to the venue on the day the tickets went on sale and stand in some long line and hope the tickets weren’t sold out

B) Go to a Ticketmaster location, wait in some long line and hope tickets weren’t sold out

C) Visit a ticket broker (a guy who acquired tickets and then sold them at a mark up)

or

D) Go the venue the day of the show and see if you had enough money to pick up the tickets at scalper prices.

Now, it has become infinitely easier to get the tickets. Log on and hope you get them before all the resale outlets get them.

Have you ever seen Metallica? What is the most you would pay to see any band?