Tonight’s #Midnightallica is from their second album Ride the Lightning!

Creeping Death is the seventh track and, was also the lead single from the album.

Creeping Death has heavily religious lyrics and a classic thrash style. Which has made the song a mainstay of Metallica’s live performances since it’s release. Creeping Death has been played live more than 1400 times!

The bible isn’t the only literary work that Metallica has found lyrical inspiration from. They have also dipped into some very famous writers works to craft the lyrics for their songs including, Ernest Hemmingway, H.P. Lovecraft, Dalton Trumbo, and Frank Belknap Long to name a few.

What is your favorite Metallica song that was inspired by literature?